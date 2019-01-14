MANASSAS, Va. — Police need your help locating a missing and endangered 29-year-old man from Manassas, Va.

John Charles Dellinger Jr. was last seen on Sunday around 5 p.m. leaving a residence located in the 7600 block of Cass Place Place.

Police believe Dellinger left under voluntarily circumstances, but may be in need of assistance, which qualifies him as endangered.

Dellinger is described by police as a 5'5" white male, weighting 150 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing jeans, boots and an unknown T-shirt. Police say he has a tattoo of the outline of the state of Virginia on the left side of his neck. He also has an injury on both wrists.

Anyone with information on this person’s whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.