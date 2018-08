CHILHOWIE, VA -- Police need help locating a missing and endangered 15-year-old from Chilhowie, Va.

Paige Meckenzie Allen was last seen on Wednesday on Eller Avenue in Chilhowie, Va.

Police say Paige is believed to be in danger.

She is described by police as being 5’3” and weighing 135 pounds. She id described as having red hair and blue eyes.

If you have any details about Paige's whereabouts, please contact Chilhowie police at 276-646-3232.

