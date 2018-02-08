MARTINSVILLE, Va. -- An 88-year-old man from Martinsville, Virginia is believed to have been abducted from his home and may be headed in the direction of Fort Washington, police said.

Virginia State police said John Alee Wimbush, 88 was last seen on Wednesday around 10:28 a.m. on Forest Street in Martinsville.

He is believed to be with Valerie Vianna Swinson, also known as Valerie Vianna Condell, a 59-year-old woman.

The two of them are believed to be in a 2017 Nissan Pathfinder headed in the direction of I-81 north to I-95 north to Fort Washington, Maryland.

Wimbush is described as a black man, 5'6" tall and 176 pounds heavy. He has brown eyes and black/gray hair. Police said he was last seen wearing a blue shirt, jacket and blue jeans. He also uses a cane to walk.

Swinson is described as a black woman, standing 5'8" tall and weighing 167 pounds. She has brown eyes and black/blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black and white striped tank top.

Please contact the Martinsville Police Department at 1-276-403-5328 if you have seen Mr. Wimbush or have information about his whereabouts.

