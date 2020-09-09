Missing 15-year-old boy's body found in Rappahannock River

The teen was found dead Wednesday morning in the Rappahannock River near the Chatham Bridge.

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Stafford County dive and drone teams located the body of a missing 15-year-old boy who went under the water at Falmouth Beach on Labor Day and never resurfaced, Stafford County Sheriff said.

Crews with the Stafford County Sheriff's Office conducted a three days-long search for the teen, identified as Hasnain Ghafoor of Manassas, on the Rappahannock River after he went underwater around 4:21 p.m. Monday, officials said.



Starting Monday first responders searched with divers and drones until nightfall, but could not find Ghafoor. The search continued on Tuesday morning with the assistance of boats, divers, drones and cadaver dogs working throughout the day to locate the teen.

Ghafoor was found dead Wednesday morning in the Rappahannock River near the Chatham Bridge, officials said.

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office is asking people to keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office received assistance from the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, Fire and Rescue Departments from Stafford, Spotsylvania, Prince William, and Quantico. The Department of Wildlife Resources, Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Mid Atlantic Dogs, Blue and Gray Search and Rescue Dogs and Dogs East also aided in the search effort.

