Police looking for missing 12-year-old from Fairfax County

Omar Andre Sanabria-Colon was last seen Sunday afternoon around 3 p.m. in the 6000 block of Bonnie Bern Court, according to Fairfax County Police.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County Police said it is looking for a missing 12-year-old boy that went missing in Burke, Virginia on Sunday.

He is 4’7” tall, weighs 100 pounds, and has brown buzz-cut hair. He is likely wearing a white t-shirt, khaki pants, black/red shoes and glasses.

Fairfax County Police said the kid is endangered due to age. 

If anyone sees Andre, please call 703-691-2131.

