$1 million decision: Virginia man wins the lottery

An Annandale resident decided to play the Mega Millions on a whim and that decision paid off - literally.

Example video title will go here for this video

ANNANDALE, Va. — What would you do with a million dollars? One Virginia man is getting to answer that exact question after he found himself with a winning lottery ticket.

Man Nguyen, an Annandale resident, decided to play the Mega Millions on a whim and that decision paid off - literally. He said that he just happened to notice the Virginia Lottery app on his device and decided to buy a few tickets online.

That turned out to be a million-dollar decision.

One of the tickets he bought ended up matching the first five numbers in the Feb. 28 drawing and missed only the Mega Ball number to win the whopping prize of $1 million.

The winning numbers in that drawing were 14-16-40-52-59, and the Mega Ball number was 13. According to the Virginia lottery, if he had matched that final number, he would have won a jackpot estimated at $145 million.

Nguyen also let his luck guide him to the win as he used Easy Pick and allowed the computer to select his numbers at random.

When asked the question of what he would do with his winnings, he responded by saying: “My wife’s birthday is coming up, and I’m thinking of buying her a new car!”