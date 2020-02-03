MANASSAS, Va. — With Super Tuesday just hours away, Virginia voters will soon head to the polls to cast their vote in the Commonwealth's primary election. With the presidential race beginning to heat up, candidates are continuing to make their stops across the DMV.

Democratic presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg stopped in Manassas Monday afternoon to capture quick remarks just one day before Super Tuesday. Bloomberg, who surprised volunteers and visitors, met with attendees before going out to knock on doors around Manassas.

"I'm in it to win it. We're going to go out and go get 'em," Bloomberg said during Monday's rally.

The 77-year-old former Republican announced his candidacy back in November in a written statement posted on a campaign website describing himself as uniquely positioned to defeat President Donald Trump.

“I’m running for president to defeat Donald Trump and rebuild America,” Bloomberg wrote.

“We cannot afford four more years of President Trump’s reckless and unethical actions,” he continued. “He represents an existential threat to our country and our values. If he wins another term in office, we may never recover from the damage.”

As a centrist with deep ties to Wall Street, Bloomberg was expected to struggle among the party’s energized progressive base, as he became a Democrat starting in 2018.

Forbes ranked Bloomberg as the 11th-richest person in the world last year with a net worth of roughly $50 billion. Trump, by contrast, was ranked 259th with a net worth of just over $3 billion.

Bloomberg has vowed to spend at least $150 million of his fortune on various pieces of a 2020 campaign, including more than $100 million for internet ads attacking Trump, between $15 million and $20 million on a voter registration drive largely targeting minority voters, and more than $30 million on an initial round of television ads.

Bloomberg has devoted tens of millions of dollars to pursue his policy priorities in recent years, producing measurable progress in cities and states across America. He has helped shutter 282 coal plants in the United States and organized a coalition of American cities on track to cut 75 million metric tons of carbon emissions by 2025.

