MCLEAN, Va. — Another Democratic candidate stopped by the commonwealth this week. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg made an appearance in McLean, hosting a get-out-the-vote event at the Hilton in Tysons Corner.

The event, spearheaded by Women for Mike, took place at 9 a.m., with doors opening an hour before. According to a press release sent out by the group, supporters planned on knocking on doors after the rally to raise support.

Bloomberg was recently endorsed by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and has seven campaign offices located throughout Virginia. According to a press release sent out by staff, Saturday's rally marks the seventh trip Bloomberg has made to the state since launching his late presidential campaign.

Other candidates have been actively campaigning in Virginia this week as well. Amy Klobuchar held an event at the State Theater in Falls Church Friday and Pete Buttigieg hosted a rally in Arlington.

Sen. Bernie Sanders was in Springfield Saturday, participating in a campaign rally at the St.James Wellness Complex at 4 p.m. And on Sunday, former Vice President Joe Biden will head to Norfolk to discuss strategy and speak with voters.

The Virginia Primary takes place on Tuesday, March 3. Fourteen candidates are listed on the Democratic presidential ballot in Virginia, including six people who have canceled or suspended their campaigns.

Here's where you can find more information on your polling place.

Mike Bloomberg hosts a rally at the Hilton in Tysons Corner, Va.

