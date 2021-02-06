Potomac Yard Metro station opening day delayed by at least 5 months

According to Metro, engineers determined that the original design of the Automatic Train Control (ATC) system did not meet all necessary safety requirements.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — WMATA announced Monday that the opening day for a new Metro station has been delayed by at least five months. The Potomac Yard station slated to open in April 2022 has been pushed back to Fall 2022.

According to Metro, engineers determined that the original design of the Automatic Train Control (ATC) system did not meet all necessary safety requirements. The ATC system is used to prevent trains from getting too close to one another and maintaining a safe distance.

While the opening day may be delayed, Metro claims construction on the station will continue mostly on schedule, but some track-related construction elements are dependent upon the completion of the ATC design.

Metro is anticipating the new metro station will open in Fall 2022 in order to complete the critical system.

The Potomac Yard Station will be located in the southern end of National Landing on Metro's Yellow and Blue lines between Braddock Road and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport stations.

