2 Virginia men arrested for allegedly cutting fence at Dominion Energy property in Loudoun County

The sheriff's office is expected to release more information about the incident and the suspects' identities later on Saturday.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Two men were taken into custody after they were caught breaking into an electrical storage yard on Dominion Energy property in Loudoun County, Virginia, authorities said.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office received reports of two men cutting a fence on an area of Dominion Energy property that is leased to another entity at the 26000 block of Auburn Farm Road shortly before 12:40 a.m.

Deputies arrived at the scene soon after and arrested the two individuals who 'had breached the storage yard on the property.

A bag with wire cutters was recovered at the location, authorities said.

Authorities believe the suspects were breaking into the building to steal copper wire but the incident remains under investigation.

"Dominion Energy officials confirmed there was no breach of an adjacent Dominion Energy Substation," the sheriff's office said in a press release.

Christopher J. Macmillan, 51, and Joshua L. Settle, 38, both from Manassas, are facing multiple charges including possession of burglary tools, attempted larceny, trespassing, destruction of property, and conspiracy to commit larceny.

Both men were taken to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center. Macmillian is being held without bond while Settles was given a $7,500 secure bond.

The Virginia State Police and the Fairfax County Police Department Helicopter Division assisted.