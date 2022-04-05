Arlington National Cemetery needs hundreds of volunteers for Memorial Day weekend event

This year, the cemetery faces a "good problem" - they received an extra 60,000 donated flowers and are actively seeking volunteers to help place the blooms.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Although Memorial Day weekend is observed by many as a celebration of the coming summer season, the true reason for the day remains honoring the brave men and women who have died in the line of duty.

The essence of the day is highlighted annually at Arlington National Cemetery, where they place flowers and flags on gravesites of the fallen to recognize each and every former service member.

However this year, the Memorial Day Flowers Foundation faces what they call a "good problem." They received an extra 60,000 donated flowers and are actively seeking volunteers to help place the blooms on gravesites.

"We will be placing over 100,000 flowers on Sunday and need more volunteers," the organization shared with WUSA9. "This means we will likely have about 185,000 flowers total at Arlington National Cemetery this weekend."