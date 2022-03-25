Megan Hargan stands accused of murdering both her mother and sister in 2017, and making it look like a murder-suicide

FAIRFAX, Va. — A Fairfax County jury has started deliberations to determine the fate of a woman accused of killing her own mother and sister.

In July 2017, Fairfax County Police were called to a home on the 6700 block of Dean Drive, in McLean, Virginia, after receiving a 911 call that a person may have been murdered.

When police got to the scene, they found two bodies inside of a home: 23-year-old Helen Hargan and, her mother, 63-year-old Pamela Hargan.

Detectives initially believed that Helen Hargan had killed her mother with a rifle before killing herself.

However, in November 2018, police would make an arrest in the case that would change the investigation completely.

Authorities charged Megan Hargan, 35, of Monongalia County, West Virginia, with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of using a firearm in committing a felony.

Fairfax County Police accused Megan Hargan of killing her sister and mother and staging the incident to appear as a murder-suicide.

In 2018, Pamela’s sister, Tammy North, said she felt Hargan was motivated by jealousy and greed.

“I believed from day one that she did it,” she said.

North added that Pamela Hargan had bought Helen a house she was due to move into just before the pair were killed.

Fairfax Police soon made another discovery about Pamela Hargan’s finances after that.

“Megan Hargan attempted fraudulent money transfers from her mother’s account on the day of the murders,” said Fairfax County Police Department Major Ed O’Carroll.

According to Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Megan Hargan has pleaded her innocence in the case.

However, if she is found guilty, she could face the rest of her life behind bars.

Megan Hargan is being represented by public defenders. WUSA9 reached out to Megan Hargan’s representation for comment, but has yet to receive a response.