McLean police searching for rape suspect seen on camera

The victim was attacked at the Quarry Inn Motel at 7179 Lee Highway.

MCLEAN, Va. — Police in McLean are asking for the public's help to identify a rape suspect who was captured on video walking down the street.

On Saturday at 6:40 p.m., the McLean Police District said the suspect arranged to meet the victim at the Quarry Inn Motel at 7179 Lee Highway. When she opened the door, the suspect threatened the victim with a knife.

The suspect sexually assaulted the victim until she was able to escape the room and call 911.

Officers and detectives began canvasing for leads and discovered surveillance footage of the suspect walking near the scene.

Still images of the suspect were collected. Police described the man as Hispanic, in his 20s, thin, and has acne or scars on his face.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call their Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).