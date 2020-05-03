MCLEAN, Va. — A sprawling house fire in McLean -- that racked up over $3.5M in damages and sent one person to the hospital -- was caused by an electrical event, fire officials said.

Both Arlington County Fire and Fairfax County Fire responded the 800 block of Dolley Madison Boulevard in McLean for a reported house fire around 5:51 p.m. on Monday.

Smoke was pouring out of the two and a half story home when crews arrived, prompting officials to request a second alarm and eventually a third. Montgomery County Fire also provided units, but officials said the crews had a difficult time battling the fire as there were many remodeled areas of the home with inaccessible spaces.

The fire continued up to the attic and eventually the roof, with units evacuating the home and extinguishing flames from outside the building. Seven people were in the home when the fire broke out, but only one person was transported to a hospital for evaluation. No firefighters were reported injured.

According to firefighters, one of the residents heard a loud crackling noise and saw smoke coming from a light switch and outlet on the top floor. Another person in the home noted a fire in the basement but was unable to extinguish it.

The fire was caused by an electrical event with wiring to the air handler, investigators said. The wiring then spread to other parts of the basement, increasing the flames.

According to fire officials, the approximate total amount of damages was $3,523,850.

