x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Virginia

Progressives defeat Katharine Gorka in community election

Voters elected a progressive slate of candidates to a community center board after a controversy over a drag queen story hour.

More Videos

MCLEAN, Va. — Northern Virginia voters have elected a progressive slate of candidates to a community center board after a controversy over a drag queen story hour.

The normally low-key elections Saturday for three slots on the McLean Community Center Board attracted attention after complaints that the center co-sponsored a “Drag StoryBook Hour,” in which drag queens read books about gender fluidity to young children at a local library.

Among those defeated in the election was Katharine Gorka, a former Trump administration official and wife of Trump loyalist Sebastian Gorka. She cited her opposition to the story hour as a top issue for her at a candidate forum earlier this month.

The winning candidates in Saturday's election — Kristina Groennings, Anna Bartosiewicz and Ari Ghasemian — had endorsements from Democrats.

The board did not publish the candidates' margin of victory.

The community center board oversees a budget funded by a real-estate tax surcharge on property in the McLean area, one of the wealthiest areas of the country.

RELATED: Drag Queen Story Time: educational or harmful?

RELATED: Hung Cao wins crowded GOP nomination battle in Virginia

RELATED: Primaries 2022: Everything you need to know about who can vote in the DMV

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.