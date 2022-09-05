Progressives defeat Katharine Gorka in community election

MCLEAN, Va. — Northern Virginia voters have elected a progressive slate of candidates to a community center board after a controversy over a drag queen story hour.
The normally low-key elections Saturday for three slots on the McLean Community Center Board attracted attention after complaints that the center co-sponsored a “Drag StoryBook Hour,” in which drag queens read books about gender fluidity to young children at a local library.
Among those defeated in the election was Katharine Gorka, a former Trump administration official and wife of Trump loyalist Sebastian Gorka. She cited her opposition to the story hour as a top issue for her at a candidate forum earlier this month.
The winning candidates in Saturday's election — Kristina Groennings, Anna Bartosiewicz and Ari Ghasemian — had endorsements from Democrats.
The board did not publish the candidates' margin of victory.
The community center board oversees a budget funded by a real-estate tax surcharge on property in the McLean area, one of the wealthiest areas of the country.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.