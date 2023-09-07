Deputies: Massage therapist in Northern Virginia arrested for committing sex offense while performing massage

He is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A 54-year-old massage therapist was arrested Wednesday after allegedly committing a sex offense while he was performing a massage on a customer at a Northern Virginia business.

Deputies with the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office say that the sexual offense happened on July 31, 2023 at Relax Spa. The business is located on Ashburn Road, in the area of Old Ashburn Square shopping center, in Ashburn.

The man, identified as Xudong “Gilbert” Hu, of Reston, allegedly committed the sex offense while giving a massage to a female victim. The age of the victim has not released.

Deputies say, following an investigation with their Special Victims Unit, Hu is facing a charge for obscene sexual display. He is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond.