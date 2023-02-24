x
Virginia

Driver heading the wrong way in stolen Maserati dies in fiery crash, VSP says

The driver was speeding in the I-495 Express Lanes, investigators said
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A driver speeding the wrong way on Interstate 495 in a stolen Maserati died in a crash when the car caught fire, according to police in Virginia.

Virginia State Police report the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday in the Express Lanes of I-495 at Exit 49 for Interstate 66 in Fairfax County. A black 2018 Maserati Quattroporte sedan was heading south in the northbound lanes when it hit a cement Jersey wall head on. The impact caused the car to burst into flames.

The driver, and only person in the car at the time, did not survive the crash. The driver has not yet been identified by police. 

The Maserati was reported stolen from Prince George's County, police said.

VSP is asking anyone who may have seen the Maserati driving south in the northbound lanes prior to the crash, or has any information about who the driver may have been, to contact them by calling 703-803-0026.

