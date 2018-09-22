GAINESVILLE, Va. -- A 17-year-old pedestrian died after being hit by an oncoming vehicle he was trying to avoid while working a construction job early Saturday morning in Prince William County, Virginia. Police said the driver left the scene after the crash.

Around 2:30 a.m., officials said a 4-door sedan was traveling westbound on Sudely Road when the car hit the victim. The victim, a family member and co-worker were completing a seal coat job of a driveway at Sudley Road near Catharpin in Gainesville, Virginia.

Just before the collision, police said the victim and family member were sitting inside of a parked truck facing the wrong direction on Sudley Road. The headlights were on. They were not wearing reflective vests and there were no roadway signs or cones to warn drivers.

The car was traveling westbound and approached the truck facing eastbound in the wrong travel lane. Believing the sedan would hit the truck, the victim and his family member exited the vehicle. Police said the family member was able to get out of the roadway safely while the 17-year-old attempted to cross the street.

At the same time, the car swerved around the truck and hit the victim. The juvenile died at the scene. Due to legal restrictions, the identity of the juvenile victim is being withheld.

No other injuries have been reported.

Authorities said the driver of the white sedan never exited the vehicle. Investigators are working to identity the driver.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact Prince William County Police at 703-792-6500.

