Maryland man arrested in connection to string of bank robberies in Fairfax, Virginia

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police have arrested a Maryland man they believe is responsible for a string of bank robberies in Fairfax County Wednesday.

According to a release from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD), 37-year-old Zachary Allen Hunter walked into the Wells Fargo on North Point Village Center in Reston just before 9:30 p.m.

Officials claim Hunter implied he had a gun and passed a note to a teller demanding money. He then reportedly left the bank and drove away in a Mercedes sedan.

An off-duty police officer in the area heard sirens and began monitoring his radio to find out what was going on. The officer then witnessed the Mercedes turning down Lincoln Lane in Tysons before coming to a stop. The off-duty officer called for officers and Hunter was found reportedly slouched inside the car. He was then taken into custody.

Detectives believe Hunter has been involved in multiple bank robberies in the National Capital region. He has been charged with one count of robbery and held without bond.

The money taken earlier in the day was recovered and no gun was found, according to FCPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 703-246-7800, option 5. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).