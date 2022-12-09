Fauquier County teacher, wife found dead in Culpeper home

The Culpeper Police Department sends its heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and coworkers of Mr. and Mrs. Garrison.

CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. — Police found a dead married couple in a Culpeper County home Friday and are still working to confirm details about what led to the tragedy.

On Sept. 9, just before 3 p.m., a caller reached out to the police alerting them to the situation. Officers immediately responded and located the couple who had died in the 15000 block of Burgandine Avenue.

The husband and wife have since been identified as 41-year-old Daniel Garrison, a science teacher at Auburn Middle School, and 40-year-old Stacey Garrison. Police said that based on their initial investigation, there is no evidence of any threat to the community's safety.

"The Culpeper Police Department sends its heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, and coworkers of Mr. and Mrs. Garrison," police said Friday.

Fauquier County Public Schools confirmed Mr. Garrison's work at the school. Officials said Auburn Middle School notified staff and families early Saturday morning and finalized plans to support students and staff this week.

"The well-being of our students and staff is our top priority," Auburn Principal Matt Yonkey said. "We will do everything we can to help them through this experience."

Grief counselors, social workers and additional support team members, including therapy dogs, have been called in to help the community cope.

"Parents are encouraged to call the school (540-422-7410) if they feel their child needs special assistance or has difficulty coping with this loss," officials posted online. "Those who request help will be put in touch with the caring and supportive counseling staff at AMS."