This Marine is working to end veteran suicide

Forrester Safford, a Marine veteran, is organizing a road race to raise awareness and funds for prevention efforts.

CULPEPER, Va. — Nearly 17 veterans took their own lives every day in 2020, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

It's the latest year with available data. In all, 6,146 died by suicide that year.

A Virginia Marine veteran is trying to change that.

Forrester Safford spent 5 years in the Marine Corps, deploying three times overseas. He did two tours in Iraq and a third in Afghanistan, but Safford says the homefront might be the most dangerous part of the war.

"We didn't lose anybody over there, but we've lost quite [a] few over here to suicide," said Safford.

"You lose someone overseas, it's not easy," he added. "But back home, we're supposed to be safe."

Veterans face two fights, said Safford: "the enemy over there and there's also the enemy within."

Now he's working to change that.

An avid runner, Safford has organized a road race in May to raise funds and awareness for suicide prevention.

"'Got your six,' that whole saying," said Safford. "It's not just a saying."

The race is called Run For Valhalla. It's scheduled for Memorial Day weekend in Fredericksburg, VA and features both a virtual and in-person event.

Safford says the bulk of the proceeds will go to Mission 22: a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting military veterans and their families.