The Marine Corps Marathon back in-person in 2021

The 2020 Marine Corps Marathon went virtual because of the coronavirus pandemic.

QUANTICO, Va. — The Marine Corps Marathon Organization says the 2021 Marine Corps Marathon Weekend will be held live and in-person at the end of October in Arlington, Virginia and the nation’s capital.

Last year's marathon weekend was virtual-only because of coronavirus concerns.

“Throughout my many years heading the MCM Organization, we have faced various challenges and hurdled them all, often repeating the Marine Corps mantra to 'adapt and overcome.' This year will be no different,” said Organization Director Rick Nealis in a release, “The MCM’s mission is to highlight the high standards and organizational excellence of the United States Marine Corps and we are excited to showcase that as we plan to safely gather and celebrate the 46th MCM in person.”

The organization says it is implementing safety guidelines and prioritizing runner health and safety for the October 29-31 event. Those safety measures include reducing the size of the field and dividing runners into scaled, social-distanced start times beginning at 7:00 a.m.

The 2021 MCM Weekend includes the live 46th MCM, MCM50K and MCM10K on Sunday, October 31, with all three events being offered as virtual options as well between October 1 and November 11.

Runners currently registered for the virtual MCM Weekend events or those who deferred from the 2020 events will have the first opportunity to transition to the live version in October, the organization said.

General entries to the live event will be made available to the public on Wednesday, May 26 at noon Eastern.