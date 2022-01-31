Shooting at Manassas restaurant caught on camera

Police in Prince William County are searching for the man seen in surveillance video.

MANASSAS, Va. — Police in Virginia are searching for a man seen on surveillance video shooting a man twice after an argument in a Manassas bar on Sunday, January 23.

The shooting happened at La Isla Restaurant and Bar located at 8699 Parkland Street in Manassas. Prince William County Police released shocking surveillance video of the incident.

In the video, police identify the suspect seen inside the bar in a red polo shirt, tan hat and blue jeans. Later he's seen getting into an argument with a man in the parking lot of the restaurant.

The suspect is then seen going to his car, retrieving a gun and shooting the man before the two run back into the restaurant. Police say another man was also grazed in the shooting. The condition of the two victims is not known at this time.

After the shooting, police say the man left in a late model Nissan Pathfinder.

Warning: The following video contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

Police are still searching for the suspect responsible for the shooting. Anyone with information about this case or the suspect's whereabouts is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip online on the department's website.