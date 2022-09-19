Former Virginia ABC employee sentenced after charges of computer trespass, embezzling

Edgar Smith Garcia, 28, was found to be passing internal agency details to another man who was selling that information to online bourbon hunting groups.

MANASSAS, Va. — A former Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) employee has been sentenced to two years in prison after he faced an initial list of charges and pled guilty to felony computer trespass.

Edgar Smith Garcia, 28, was charged initially for passing internal agency details to another man, 45-year-old Robert William Adams, who was allegedly selling that information to online bourbon hunting groups.

Garcia pled guilty Monday and was sentenced to two years in prison, which were suspended for five years on the condition of good behavior. He is also banned from all Virginia ABC property and must pay a $600 fine

Due to the plea agreement, three other charges for embezzlement, conspiracy to embezzle and conspiracy of computer trespass were ultimately dropped.

Adams is scheduled to appear in Hanover County Circuit Court on Dec. 12.

WUSA9 sister-station WVEC has previously reported on a bourbon boom that has had groups of enthusiasts tracking down bottles of rare, hard-to-find whiskey in parts of Virginia.

The hunt for bourbon is largely attributed to the fact that it is an aged liquor, meaning distillers can’t simply increase production to meet demand on a whim. Virginia is also a controlled state for liquor, causing the most sought-after bottles to be allocated in very small quantities to certain stores, where consumers can only buy one at a time, reporter Philip Townsend detailed.

If a shopper misses out, they could end up paying ten times its retail cost on the secondary market.

Following a review of how limited-availability products are sold, ABC has since stated that they have adjusted their distribution methods to "not only provide all customers with the greatest opportunity to purchase these limited-availability liquors, but also close avenues that could provide possibilities for exploitation."

The agency confirmed that the new random distribution process for limited availability products has been in place since April 20. That process includes announcing store locations at random where limited availability products are available to purchase, as well as distributing rare and higher-demand products via an online lottery.

ABC conducted an extensive internal review of its limited-availability products following complaints of unfair sales activity, the government agency stated, while sharing that officials also observed potential violations of alcohol beverage laws occurring.

As a result, ABC’s Bureau of Law Enforcement initiated a criminal investigation in partnership with other enforcement entities. ABC worked alongside the Virginia State Police Criminal Investigation Division (CID), which assisted with serving search warrants and analyzing electronic evidence seized.

Evidence uncovered during the investigation led to the charges against Garcia and Adams.

“We identified a case where an employee worked with an outside individual in violation of ABC policy and Virginia law in the use of inventory information,” said Virginia ABC CEO Travis Hill in a Monday news release.