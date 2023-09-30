Prince William County approves new gun store in home garage

Home garage in Manassas' Blackburn development now approved for sale and assembly of historic and new firearms

MANASSAS, Va. — Home owner Mark Secat explained his idea in July to Prince William County's Planning Commission: "My intent is to operate a home-based firearms business dealing in firearms sales, firearms transfers, and firearms manufacturing as defined by the ATF. There will be no casting equipment or any kind of steel work or anything like that. I'll be assembling firearms and, as required, serializing, if I'm creating them from scratch as far as 80 percent type of lowers."

The Blackburn development in Manassas is around 160 homes, and neighbors say each home is valued at around $700,000.

We talked to some of Secat's neighbors:

"Mark is a wonderful neighbor. Met him three years ago. We all get together in the community and have fun. He's very responsible. Just all-around good guy," said Lamont Saunders.

"His character, everything else, is irrelevant. This is a protection of my property and the property of other members of the Blackburn homeowners," neighbor Joseph Grandanetti told County Supervisors.

While Secat wasn't available for an interview or a tour of his home and business site, pictures he provided to the county show the garage he plans to work out of.

"At the end of the day, we're talking about individuals coming into a neighborhood, buying a firearm and then leaving. You can establish all the precautions in the world you want, and all it takes is one accident. One accident and someone in the neighborhood, or at that community center could be injured or killed," neighbor Aaron Gall told the County Planning Commission.

In a 5 to 3 vote last Tuesday, County Supervisors granted Secat permission to open his home gun store with some conditions: All customers must be by appointment only, and only five customers a day. No outside signage is allowed, and no selling of ammunition.