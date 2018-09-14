MANASSAS CITY, Va. -- Manassas City mother is furious tonight, after she says her 5-year-old son was dropped off at the wrong bus stop last Friday, and her older son was almost stopped from exiting the bus at the correct stop. Dorothy Fontain says she believes race is the issue.

It happened Friday afternoon on September 7. The Manassas City Public Schools confirms that Fontain's 5-year-old was dropped off at the wrong stop.

Fontain says she is white and her husband is African American. They together have a biracial 5-year-old. She also has an 8-year-old from a previous relationship.

Fontain says instead of the correct bus stop at Beech Place and George Avenue, she says her first grader was mistakenly dropped off at the opposite end of the neighborhood. Fontain says it's because her son is biracial and others in that area also have brown skin.

"It's too dire of a situation for a child only 5 years of age, to be off in a location he doesn't know put him at risk for abducted, raped, hurt, be in an accident. You can't take mistakes, chances in that line of work," said Fontain.

She says her other son, who is 8, was also on the bus and didn't realize his little brother had gotten off at the wrong bus stop. And then it got even worse. Fontain says that's when her 8-year-old arrived at the correct bus stop and the bus driver almost didn't let her white son leave with her black husband.

"It's understandable, when you see someone that doesn't match your skin color, but to not let someone off based off an assumption, and then to let the 5-year-old based off a similar assumption is purely unacceptable.

The principal at Jennie Dean Elementary says students in the first grade and older are not required to have a parent meet them at the bus stop in order to be released.

The principal says the bus is also run by Manassas City Public Schools. Fontain says her husband was able to find their 5-year-old who was wandering the area with another parent.

WUSA9 reached out to Manassas City Public Schools. They sent us the following statement:

On Friday, September 7th, Manassas City Public Schools was made aware of an issue involving a first grade student that was left at an incorrect bus stop. School and administrative staff have been in contact with the parent regarding the situation.

The safety of all students is our primary concern. We regret that this happened and have reviewed student drop off protocols with the driver to ensure there is clarity so that it does not happen again. Proper protocols will be readdressed with all drivers to ensure the highest level of student safety is upheld.

