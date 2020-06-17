x
Manassas 2-alarm apartment fire destroys 12 units, displaces 20+ residents

The Red Cross is assisting 22 residents displaced by the fire, officials say.
A dozen units were destroyed after a two-alarm fire at a Manassas, Va. apartment complex.

MANASSAS, Va. — Nearly two dozen residents were displaced after a two-alarm fire destroyed several units of an apartment building early Wednesday morning in Prince William County, officials said.

Crews were called at 3:39 a.m. for a fire on a balcony of an apartment building in the 108000 block of Gambril Drive in Manassas, Prince William Fire and Rescue officials said.

When the fire department arrived, fire was coming through the roof and attic of the Sudley Crossing Apartments. A second alarm was requested and the fire was eventually brought under control, fire officials said. 

The fire impacted 12 units, displacing 14 adults and eight children, officials said. The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

No injuries were reported.

The fire was extinguished, and its cause is under investigation. 

