Manager of Northern Virginia restaurant killed in Baltimore County crash

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A 28-year-old woman, identified as a manager at an Alexandria restaurant, has died after a crash in Baltimore County that happened early Saturday.

Around 2:35 a.m., a trooper with the Maryland State Police Department saw a white Honda SUV hit a guardrail at a ramp on Interstate 70 East to Interstate 695 East. The trooper was in the area working on a separate, unrelated crash at the time.

Through an initial investigation, the crash was determined to involve only one vehicle. The driver and only occupant of the SUV, Mya Hall, of Woodlawn, Maryland, was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

GoFundMe confirmed to WUSA9 that Hall was a manager at Matt and Tony's All Day Kitchen + Bar, located on Mt. Vernon Avenue. A fundraiser was established for Hall over the weekend with a goal of raising $10,000. As of Tuesday morning, they are over halfway to that goal with 68 donations so far.

Here's the full statement from the GoFundMe:

"We are heartbroken after losing a beloved friend, Mya Hall. A talented manager at Matt and Tony's in Alexandria, she brightened everyone's day with her smile and her sense of humor.

We are asking for support to help her family, including her son, through this difficult time and to help manage funeral expenses. We will miss you, Mya!"