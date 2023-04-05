Man who allegedly robbed a gun store in Springfield held without bond

Police say one of the stolen guns was taken to school by a juvenile, where he aimed it at another student and pulled the trigger; the gun wasn't loaded.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 20-year-old man is being held without bond for allegedly helping to steal more than 50 guns from a Fairfax County business.

The man, identified as "Minger," appeared before a judge Friday morning.

According to Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Ashleigh Landers Sutton, on April 29, at 2:40 a.m., 53 firearms were stolen from a gun shop in Springfield, including AR-style weapons and silencers. A joint task force of ATF and Fairfax County Police have since recovered most of the stolen weapons.

Police say one of the guns was taken to school by a juvenile, where he aimed it at another student and pulled the trigger; the gun was not loaded.

Investigators say four individuals wearing ski masks are seen on surveillance footage from the store at the time of the robbery. Minger, of Brandywine, Maryland, is the only one identified at this point. Police say he was partially identified by a clergyman after the video footage was shared.

Detectives also discovered the car used during the alleged robbery was stolen from a Fairfax city dealership, and at the dealership, police recovered another abandoned car stolen out of Maryland.

When ATF agents arrested Minger, they said he tried to flee and one agent was wounded during the interaction.

Police recovered 11 weapons from the home where Minger was taken into custody.

Detectives say Minger was convicted of an armed robbery in D.C. back in 2019 as a juvenile. He faces pending charges for multiple violent crimes in the District and Maryland.

“Over the last few weeks, Fairfax County residents have been concerned about alarming incidents that involve assault weapons," said Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano. "My office remains vigilant regarding the threat of gun violence in our community, and we are working across law enforcement agencies to reduce harm and prevent future violence as summer begins. Too many gun crimes are conducted with stolen guns, which is one of the reasons we take these allegations – of robbing a gun store of more than 50 weapons – extremely seriously."