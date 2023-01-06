Man wanted in Centreville sexual assault, attempted robbery

The suspect in this case is described as a 40-year-old, 6-foot tall man, with wide shoulders and crooked teeth.

Example video title will go here for this video

CENTREVILLE, Va. — Police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting and attempting to rob a woman in Centreville. He was last seen fleeing from the scene on foot into a nearby wooded area.

A sketch of the suspect has been released to the public in hopes of identifying him.

On May 24, at 9:32 p.m., officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded to the intersection of Bay Valley Lane and Compton Lane in Centreville after a stranger approached a woman at the trunk of her vehicle.

Investigators say this man attempted to take her wallet and sexually assaulted her.

The victim was eventually able to fight the man off her and contact police. The suspect then ran into a nearby wooded area before officers arrived.

Detectives say the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the attack.

The suspect in this case is described as a 40-year-old, 6-foot tall man, with wide shoulders and crooked teeth. He is believed to have short hair that is curly on top and a beard. He was wearing khaki pants and a green raincoat at the time of incident.

A composite sketch can be seen below:

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and by web – Click HERE.

Victim specialists in Fairfax County have been assigned to ensure the victim in this case is receiving appropriate resources and assistance.