18-year-old wanted in connection with Manassas homicide

Police are searching for Maquan Omari McCray in connection to the murder of 37-year-old Mary Anne Smoot.

MANASSAS, Va. — Police in Prince William County are searching for a man suspected of shooting and killing a woman at a Manassas apartment on Monday, January 17.

Prince William County Police said in a release they are searching for 18-year-old Maquan Omari McCray, who is wanted in the shooting death of 37-year-old Mary Anne Smoot.

A preliminary investigation found that Smoot and a family member went to the Raven Crest Apartments, located in the 8100 block of Cobden Court, to meet with McCrae. Police said the family member accompanying Smoot had a previous relationship with McCray.

During the meeting, police said McCray and Smoot got into an argument and he shot her multiple times. McCray left the apartment complex on foot following the shooting.

Responding officers with the Prince William County Police Department did CPR on Smoot until rescue personnel arrived, but she was pronounced dead on scene, according to police. No other injuries were reported.

Police conducted a search of the area with K9 units and a Fairfax County Police Department helicopter, but they have been unable to find McCray.

Anyone with information about McCray's whereabouts is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-6500.