Man wanted for robbing bank in Dumfries

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing from the bank on foot.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DUMFRIES, Va. — Detectives are searching for a man they say robbed a United Bank in Dumfries, Virginia on Saturday.

Around 10:10 a.m. on Feb. 11, officers responded to the United Bank located at 17054 Richmond Highway in Dumfries to investigate a robbery.

Investigation revealed that an unknown man entered the bank and passed a note to the teller. Police say the note implied the suspect was armed and demanded money.

Investigators say the suspect took an undisclosed amount of money before before fleeing the bank on foot. He was last seen running towards Allerton Court.

Police claim no gun was seen and no injuries were reported related to this incident.

A police K-9 unit and Fairfax County police helicopter searched the area for the suspect following the crime, to no avail.

Investigators are asking anyone with more information on the identify or whereabouts of the suspect to call police immediately.

Detectives describe the suspect in this case as a Black man, 5 feet 10 inches tall, and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a camo fitted cap, a black face mask, a yellow reflective vest with a bright yellow sweatshirt underneath, an grey athletic pants and black shoes.

The investigation into this case remains active and ongoing.