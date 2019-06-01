ANNANDALE, Va. — Police are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted two girls in Fairfax County Saturday evening.

The alleged assault happened in the 7900 block of Charles Thomson Lane around 6:30 p.m.

Fairfax County police said two girls, 11 and 13, were walking in that area when a man approached them. The suspect allegedly touched one of the girls inappropriately. The man then tried to touch the other girl but she fought him off. Police said the suspect then ran away.

Police searched the area for the man with the help of helicopter and K9 unit.

The suspect is being described as Hispanic between the ages of 30 and 40. He is 5'4" to 5'6" and has a heavy build. He has short black hair.

He was last seen wearing a green vest, plaid long sleeve shirt, and blue jeans.

Community members can expect to see an increase in officers in that neighborhood as we try to identify the suspect and obtain any information related to the case. Anyone with information related to this event is asked to contact our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800.