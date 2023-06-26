Man wanted in connection to deadly double shooting

Investigators claim the two victims were with a third man inside the home when an argument unfolded.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Detectives are asking for the public's help finding a man they say is responsible for shooting two people, killing one, in Dumfries Friday morning.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers were called to the 1900 block of Fort Monroe Court just before 9:45 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, one of the men shot came outside and asked for help. The men were both taken to area hospitals for help, where one died and the other remains hospitalized.

Police have identified the man who died as 21-year-old Jeremiah Quentin Deck. The second shooting victim has only been identified as a 23-year-old man.

Investigators claim the two victims were with a third man inside the home when an argument unfolded. A short time later, the accused gunman reportedly followed the two men upstairs and shot them multiple times.

Following the shooting, the gunman reportedly drove away from the home in a blue 2006 Ford Explorer with Virginia tags: VVA-7727.

*UPDATE: #PWCPD is seeking the suspect involved in the fatal shooting death of a 21-year-old Woodbridge man that occurred during an altercation at a home on Fort Monroe Ct in #Dumfries on June 23. Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call police.

Police are now searching for 33-year-old Daniel Christopher Shannon in connection to the deadly shooting. He faces multiple charges, including murder, aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony and discharging a firearm within a dwelling.

Officers have not been able to find Shannon since the shooting. He is described as a man who is six feet tall, and weighs around 230 pounds with a heavy build, black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 703-792-6500 or submit a tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip.

