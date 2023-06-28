Police arrest wanted man in Woodbridge

While inside the acquaintance’s vehicle, the suspect reached up from the back seat and wrapped his arm around the victim’s neck before pulling out a gun.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Prince William County Police arrested a man wanted in connection with an abduction and assault of a 19-year-old woman in Woodbridge.

On Tuesday, Carlyle Jermaine Worrell Jr., 20, was taken into custody without incident. He is charged with abduction, strangulation, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, preventing the summoning of law enforcement, and brandishing a firearm.

On May 16, at 4:13 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 14300 block of Springbrook Court in Woodbridge to investigate an abduction.

Investigators say that a 19-year-old woman had arranged to meet with an acquaintance in the driveway of the home to exchange clothing items. While inside the acquaintance’s vehicle, an unknown man, later identified as the suspect, reached up from the back seat and wrapped his arm around the victim’s neck before pulling out a gun.

When the victim attempted to use her phone, police claim the suspect took it from her.

The victim was eventually able to get away from the suspect and fled the vehicle.

Investigators say the acquaintance and the suspect quickly drove out of the area.

While looking into the incident, officers identified the suspect as Carlyle Jermaine Worrell Jr. and the acquaintance as Ceasar Lixandro Amaya. On May 18, following an investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for both men.

On June 2, Amaya was taken into custody without incident. A few weeks later, Worrell Jr. was also taken into custody for his alleged involvement.