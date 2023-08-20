Virginia man, 2 teens arrested for robbing country club in Reston

Officers arrested Deon Luangraj, an 18-year-old from Lynchburg, Virginia along with two other teens, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old.

RESTON, Va. — Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department are investigating after arresting three people for a robbery at the Hidden Creek Country Club in Reston, Virginia. Officers arrested Deon Luangraj, an 18-year-old from Lynchburg, Virginia along with two other teens, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old.

According to officials, police responded to the country club around 6:40 p.m. on Aug. 16 after receiving a report of weapon brandishing. Police say an argument broke out after an employee approached a group of teens, and one of the teens showed a gun. Police and helicopters searched the area for the teens but did not locate them, according to officials.

Nearly two hours later, around 8 p.m., police responded to the country club after receiving a report of a robbery. Officials say a group of teens stole a golf cart from a party of golfers at the club at gunpoint and later crashed it.

Police and a helicopter tried to search for the suspects but were initially unable to locate them. However, after some investigation, officials say they identified Luangraj and the two other teens as suspects. Luangraj was charged with Possession of a Firearm with an Altered Serial Number. The 16-year-old was charged with PWID of Schedule I/II Narcotics and Possession of a Firearm While in Possession of Certain Substances and the 14-year-old was charged with Robbery, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, and Underage Possession of a Firearm. Police say they recovered four firearms and suspected narcotics.