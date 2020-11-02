LORTON, Va. — A pedestrian was struck and killed on Virginia Route 1 in Lorton, Va. Tuesday morning, Fairfax County Police said.

A man was hit by a vehicle on Virginia Route 1/Richmond Highway north of Giles Run Road around 1:13 a.m, police said.

The man was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the striking vehicle stayed at the scene, police said.

Right now, detectives from Fairfax County Police Crash Reconstruction Unit are still investigating the scene.

Northbound Route 1 was closed for about four hours. All lanes have since reopened around 5:30 a.m.

Police have not released the identity of the man. Details on why the man was walking on the roadway is still unclear, police said.

Mark Bost, WUSA9

