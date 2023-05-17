x
Virginia

Man stabbed during fight at Sterling restaurant

STERLING, Va. — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the abdomen during a fight at a restaurant in Sterling Wednesday morning. 

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Tipicos Los Amigos restaurant on Community Plaza shortly before 2:15 a.m. 

When deputies arrived, they found a man had been stabbed in the abdomen. He was taken to an area hospital for help with serious injuries.

Deputies are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fight and the stabbing. 

There is no word on any suspect information at this time. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective M. Grimsley at 703-777-1021. Anonymous tips may also be submitted by calling 703-777-1919 or submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app. 

