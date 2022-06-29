x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Virginia

Police: Man shot, injured in Manassas

The victim was shot by an 'acquaintance'. No additional injuries were reported.

More Videos

MANASSAS, Va. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2022 about federal gun legislation.

A man was shot and injured in Manassas late Monday night, sparking an investigation, according to Prince William Police.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting just before midnight on Sudley Road, nearby Balls Ford Road.

Officers arrived to the scene and found a 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medical aid was provided to the man before rescue personnel arrived at the scene. The man was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation determined that the victim was approached by an acquaintance who fired multiple shots before leaving the scene on foot.

Police say the victim did not provide information on what led up to the shooting or the person involved. 

The police K-9 search for the suspect was unsuccessful in locating him in the area. But, officers did find a nearby business with damage consistent with being struck by a projectile and shell casings in the parking lot.

Police said the suspect was wearing all black clothing, but there is only a vague description available.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact Prince William Police at 704-792-7000.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement