Man shot in Woodbridge left with life-threatening injuries

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A man is suffering life-threatening injuries after he was shot in Woodbridge overnight Monday, according to Prince William County Police Department.

The incident happened in the 14700 block of Hackwood Street, police said.

When officers arrived at the scene of the shooting, they found one man with a gunshot wound. The man was flown to an area hospital for treatment.

Since then, police have upgraded the shooting victim's injury status to life-threatening.

The events leading up to the incident are unknown at this time.

Prince William County Police Department continues to investigate.

In a separate incident in Virginia, four people were shot early Sunday morning during a large party in Woodbridge, Va., Prince William County Police Department said.

The shooting happened around 2:03 a.m. at a house party located on the 3300 block of Bristol Court, police said. Officers were called to the residence for a report of shots fired.

At the scene, officers found two men and a woman who were suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers tried to administer first-aid on one of the men and the woman until rescue personnel arrived at the home. But police said the two men died at the scene and the woman was flown to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, officers were notified that another shooting victim from the party arrived at an area hospital. They said the man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.