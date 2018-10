CENTREVILLE, Va. -- A man was shot in Centreville on Tuesday evening.

Fairfax Co. police say the shooting happened at Old Centreville Road and Flamborough Road.

The victim was taken to the hospital in non-life threatening condition. Police say they’re interviewing a potential witness and are asking anyone else with information to call at 703-691-2131.

No one is in custody at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

