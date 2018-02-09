(STERLING, Va.) Loudoun County Sheriff's are investigating a shooting that took place at a private party Saturday evening.

Sheriff's were called to the 47000 block of Fairway Drive in Sterling for reports of a shooting around 8:30 p.m.

They located a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for non life-threatening injuries, officials said.

After preliminary investigations, officials found that the victim and another guest were involved in an altercation.

Loudoun County Sheriff's are working with the victim to identify the suspect. This is an ongoing investigation.

© 2018 WUSA