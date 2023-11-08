Man shoots woman with infant in car in Hybla Valley, police say

The woman has life-threatening injuries, according to police.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A 29-year-old Front Royal man is in police custody after allegedly shooting a woman inside a vehicle, with her infant inside, at a shopping center in Hybla Valley Saturday.

Fairfax County police responded to the 7700 block of Richmond Highway at 3:49 p.m. and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. Officers rendered aid until first responders arrived.

Police say that Montez Damone-Faggins, 29, of Front Royal, shot the victim; she has life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition.

Also in the car was the victim's infant child and Kayla Thornton, 28, of Woodbridge, who was arrested on warrants from another jurisdiction.

The infant, who was unharmed, was reunited with another family member. All parties remained on scene.

Damone-Faggins was charged with malicious wounding and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and is being held without bond.