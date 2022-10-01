Man shoots himself in foot at gun show in Virginia, police say

Police said based on the man's explanation and witness statements, they determined the incident appeared to be an accidental discharge.

CHANTILLY, Va. — A man was hurt after accidentally shooting himself in the foot at the Nation's Gun Show Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Around 3:47 p.m., troopers with the Virginia State Police heard a single gunshot at The Nation's Gun show inside the Dulles Expo Center, located at the 4320 Chantilly Shopper Center.

Troopers responded to where they heard the sound of the gunshot and found a man who had been shot in the foot.

The man was taken to Reston Hospital for treatment, police say, his injury was considered to be non-life-threatening.

The magazine from the firearm was removed, but there was still a round in its chamber.

The investigation remains ongoing. No one else was reported injured at the show.