Man shoots at baby, man and woman in Prince William Co.

The man was the only person struck and he has been taken to the hospital. Police say he is expected to survive.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A baby, a 24-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man all faced a life-threatening situation Saturday evening when a man opened fire on their car in Woodbridge.

Officers responded to investigate just after 10 p.m. on the scene at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center located at 2300 Opitz Boulevard in Woodbridge, where they were told a man was being taken to the hospital to treat his gunshot wound.

Officers said they found the car with damage consistent with the description pull up to the hospital, where a suffering 25-year-old man got out.

Police said that their initial investigation revealed the man, alongside two other occupants - the woman and infant - were all headed westbound on Powell’s Creek Boulevard approaching Richmond Highway when they saw an unknown man in the roadway.

Police said that when the victim slowed down, the man started talking to him before pulling out a gun. The suspect then fired multiple rounds, shooting the victim and the car.

The suspect ran away, according to police, and the victim's injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening. No additional injuries were reported. None of the victims have been identified.