Virginia

Man seriously injured after fight at Fairfax McDonald's

A second person was also injured in the fight, police say that victim is in stable condition.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a person of interest they say is connected to a fight that left two people injured Monday afternoon.

According to a tweet from Fairfax County Police, the fight happened at a Mcdonald's on Richmond Highway just before 4:30 p.m.

Police say the fight left one man hospitalized with serious injuries. A second man was also injured in the fight, police say that second man is in stable condition.

It is unclear what led up to the fight at this time or how many people were involved.

Investigators released a photo of a person of interest connected to the fight. Anyone with information is asked to call (703) 691-2131. 

