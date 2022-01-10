Man seriously injured after fight at Fairfax McDonald's

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a person of interest they say is connected to a fight that left two people injured Monday afternoon.
According to a tweet from Fairfax County Police, the fight happened at a Mcdonald's on Richmond Highway just before 4:30 p.m.
Police say the fight left one man hospitalized with serious injuries. A second man was also injured in the fight, police say that second man is in stable condition.
It is unclear what led up to the fight at this time or how many people were involved.
Investigators released a photo of a person of interest connected to the fight. Anyone with information is asked to call (703) 691-2131.
READ NEXT:
- 'There’s a lot of good potential' | Calvert Co. Sheriff's Office supports expanded police funding amid recruiting issues
- Stafford mom hikes through snowy woods to deliver her baby
- Virginia emergency order issued due to COVID surge, expands hospital capacity
- Dozens rescued, about 50 displaced after 2-alarm fire at Flower Branch Apartments in Silver Spring
A man was extricated from a chimney at a Silver Spring house that he doesn't live in on Saturday morning. Police escorted him to a nearby trauma center.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.