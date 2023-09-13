Man dies after breaking into a Virginia home

The homeowner reported that an unknown man, seemingly under the influence, had forced his way into the home.

SPRINGFIELD, Va. — During the early hours of Wednesday morning, Franconia Police responded to a call from residents about a peculiar and frightening break-in.

The homeowner reported that an unknown man, seemingly under the influence, had forced his way into the home. The suspect was reportedly completely nude, disoriented, and showing signs of erratic behavior.

Fairfax County officers arrived at Ash Drive in Springfield and found the suspect lying on the floor incoherent. Seizing the opportunity, officers detained him without having to use any force.

Having noticed the state the suspect was in, officers rolled him onto his side, soon after handcuffing him. Fairfax police then called the Fire and EMS team and monitored his condition until their arrival.

During this time the suspect became unresponsive, officers reacted quickly and began performing CPR. Once the EMS team arrived they rushed the suspect to a hospital. NARCAN was administered twice while en route to revive the suspect. The suspect was later pronounced dead at the hospital.