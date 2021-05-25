John Irvin surrendered two days following his trial where he was convicted of raping a woman in her Chesterfield County home in June 2020.

John Irvin stood trial last week for allegedly raping a woman inside her Chesterfield County home last June.

As jurors deliberated, they asked the judge if they were allowed to sentence Irvin. After that, Irvin left the courthouse and didn't return. He was free on bond so was not prohibited from leaving the courthouse.

The jury returned with a guilty verdict in Irvin's absence. The judge revoked his bond and issued a warrant for his arrest.