Motorcycle driver dies after losing control and crashing into Jeep on Prince William Parkway

Police say the driver of the motorcycle crashed into a jeep after losing control.

MANASSAS, Va. — A man is dead after lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a Jeep on Prince William Parkway in Manassas Thursday evening, Prince William County Police Department said.

The incident happened around 6:05 p.m. along Prince William Parkway and Hynson Drive, police said.

When Prince William County's Crash Investigation Unit responded to the scene they learned that the driver of a 2020 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle, identified as 44-year-old Kinlaw David Stephens, was driving east on the Prince William Parkway towards Hynson Drive when hemlost control and ran off the left side of the road and into the center median.

Police said Stephens drove through the grassy area of the center median and crashed into a 2016 Jeep Liberty that was traveling in the opposite direction on Prince William Parkway.

Stephens was separated from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Jeep suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.