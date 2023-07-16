Man killed when gun being passed around by friends goes off

While handling the gun, one of the friends reportedly fired the gun and hit Reynaldo Jesus Villalobos Hernandez in the chest.

MANASSAS, Va. — A man was killed after a gun being passed around by a group of friends went off, striking him in Manassas.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 8300 block of Scotland Loop shortly before 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man had been shot. The man was taken to an area hospital for help where he later died.

Police identified the man as Reynaldo Jesus Villalobos Hernandez.

Investigators claim Villalobos Hernandez was passing around a gun with two friends inside the home. While handling the gun, one of the friends reportedly fired the gun and hit Villalobos Hernandez in the chest.

Police have arrested 27-year-old Daniel Villalobos Marquez for the victim's death Sunday. He has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and is currently being held without bond.

A fourth man was also at the home when the shooting happened but was reportedly not involved. No other injuries were reported.